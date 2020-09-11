Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,061 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,501 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 292,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of FLO opened at $23.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.46. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

