Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading 10.6% Higher

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s stock price traded up 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.65 and last traded at $118.81. 1,145,884 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 667,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.54 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Accel London III Associates L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 569.0% in the first quarter. Accel London III Associates L.P. now owns 20,412,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,780,000 after buying an additional 17,361,226 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,777,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 131,270 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

