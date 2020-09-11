Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading 10.6% Higher

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s stock price traded up 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.65 and last traded at $118.81. 1,145,884 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 667,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.46.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Accel London III Associates L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 569.0% in the first quarter. Accel London III Associates L.P. now owns 20,412,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,780,000 after buying an additional 17,361,226 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,777,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 131,270 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.
