FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP cut its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,261 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 65.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Argus cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

NYSE:FE opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.27. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

