First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 133.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $14,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

FIXD opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st.

