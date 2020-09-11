First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 11,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 269,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 33,399 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.