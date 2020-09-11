First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FBMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens raised First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $467.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.49 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 24.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 724,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 296,908 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 582,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 72,903 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

