First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
FBMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens raised First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $467.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 724,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 296,908 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 582,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 72,903 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.
First Bancshares Company Profile
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
