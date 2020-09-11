Financial Review: Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) and ATC Venture Group (NYSE:ATCV)

ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) and Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Modine Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A Modine Manufacturing -1.05% 6.46% 2.16%

ATC Venture Group has a beta of 5.74, suggesting that its share price is 474% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Modine Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Modine Manufacturing $1.98 billion 0.16 -$2.20 million $1.05 5.80

ATC Venture Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Modine Manufacturing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ATC Venture Group and Modine Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Modine Manufacturing 0 3 1 0 2.25

Modine Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.57%. Given Modine Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Modine Manufacturing is more favorable than ATC Venture Group.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing beats ATC Venture Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATC Venture Group Company Profile

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, including power steering and transmission oil coolers; component assemblies; radiators for special applications; on-engine cooling products comprising exhaust gas recirculation, engine oil, fuel, and charge and intake air coolers; and chillers and cooling plates for battery thermal management. The company also provides heat-exchanger and microchannel Coils; unit, fluid, transformer oil, and brine coolers, as well as remote condensers; and coatings to protect against corrosion. In addition, it offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units. It primarily serves automobile, truck, bus, and specialty vehicle OEMs; agricultural, industrial, and construction equipment OEMs; commercial and industrial equipment OEMs; heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; and wholesalers of heating equipment. The company also exports its products. Modine Manufacturing Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

