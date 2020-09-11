Financial Contrast: DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and EVO Payments (NYSE:EVOP)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of DHI Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of EVO Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DHI Group and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group 2.21% 7.51% 4.16% EVO Payments -3.03% -6.58% 3.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DHI Group and EVO Payments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $149.37 million 0.91 $12.55 million $0.24 10.75 EVO Payments $485.78 million 4.32 -$10.10 million $0.66 38.64

DHI Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EVO Payments. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVO Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for DHI Group and EVO Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 EVO Payments 0 5 4 0 2.44

DHI Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 64.73%. EVO Payments has a consensus price target of $25.56, indicating a potential upside of 0.22%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than EVO Payments.

Risk & Volatility

DHI Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DHI Group beats EVO Payments on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology; Rigzone, a Website that delivers online content, data, and career services in the oil and gas industry; and BioSpace, a resource for biotechnology careers, news, and resources in the area of life sciences. Further, it operates Targeted Job Fairs for technology, energy, and security-cleared professionals. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

