Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Trading 10% Higher

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)’s stock price traded up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.84. 226,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 235,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $148.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of -0.04.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.