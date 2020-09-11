Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FATE. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.24.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $181,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

