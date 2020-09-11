Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $1,565,200.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,565,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,307,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $864,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Joshua Bixby sold 46,030 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $3,571,467.70.

On Friday, July 24th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $785,000.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $1,923,800.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00.

FSLY stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $117.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.6% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

