Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fastenal from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.10.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In related news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $11,971,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,422,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,315,000 after acquiring an additional 91,794 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

