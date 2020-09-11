Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Sells $4,254,900.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total transaction of $4,254,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,477.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FICO opened at $413.37 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $452.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The business had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.9% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 983.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

