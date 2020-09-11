Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) EVP Toh-Seng Ng Sells 12,617 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $809,128.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,933.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FN stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $76.85.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.
