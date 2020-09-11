Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) EVP Toh-Seng Ng Sells 12,617 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $809,128.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,933.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FN stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $76.85.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $21,959,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

