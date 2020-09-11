Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.24. Extra Space Storage reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $9,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,642,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $162,401.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,666 shares of company stock worth $10,590,537. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXR opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $118.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

