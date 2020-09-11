Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Extra Space Storage posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $162,401.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,666 shares of company stock worth $10,590,537 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

