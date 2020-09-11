Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by UBS Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $116.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $84.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

EXPE opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average of $79.45. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

