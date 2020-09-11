Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVKIF shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evonik Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $30.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.