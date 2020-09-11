Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 465.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Evergy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 444,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.70.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

