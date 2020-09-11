Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Raina Moskowitz Sells 1,400 Shares

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $158,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $110.57 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Etsy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after buying an additional 3,899,952 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Etsy by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after buying an additional 2,133,322 shares during the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,450,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after buying an additional 1,041,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 8,694.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 974,982 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETSY. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

