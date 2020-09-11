Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) EVP Sells $874,164.88 in Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) EVP Gregory Polcer sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $874,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,508,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $214.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.27, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $224.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.70.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

