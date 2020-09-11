Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.35. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $29.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $1,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $2,317,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.