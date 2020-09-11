(Equity) Holdings Lp Silver Buys 2,606,359 Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver acquired 2,606,359 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,428,480.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Gogo Inc has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $770.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $32,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

