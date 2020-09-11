Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lululemon Athletica inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LULU. BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.55.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $320.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 116,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,271,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,200,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 30.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.