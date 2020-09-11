Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

SBSW opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

About Equinox Gold

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium; and gold, as well as nickel, copper, chrome, and other minerals. Its PGM operations located in the United States include the East Boulder and Stillwater mines in Montana; and the Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM filter cake, as well as recycles PGMs from autocatalysts.

