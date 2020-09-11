Enochian Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENOB) Trading Up 10.3%

Enochian Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:ENOB)’s stock price was up 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 148,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 219,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENOB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter.

Enochian Biosciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients.

