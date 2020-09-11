Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ERII has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.99. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 11.02.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

