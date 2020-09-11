eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) in a report published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.43.

EGAN opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.29 million, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. eGain has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 25.99%.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $553,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in eGain by 876.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 668,616 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $3,056,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in eGain by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 731,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 203,662 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in eGain by 349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145,486 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 131,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

