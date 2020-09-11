Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 384,628 shares of company stock worth $28,137,436. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 342.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,490,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,021,000 after buying an additional 1,153,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,199,000 after buying an additional 803,162 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.