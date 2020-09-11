Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) Director Serge Lavoie Sells 53,443 Shares

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) Director Serge Lavoie sold 53,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.14, for a total value of C$328,353.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns -28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($172,228.61).

EFH stock opened at C$6.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Echelon Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of C$5.20 and a 1-year high of C$6.70. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 million and a P/E ratio of 836.25.

Get Echelon Financial alerts:

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.96 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Echelon Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $5.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th.

Echelon Financial Company Profile

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Echelon Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echelon Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.