eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

eBay stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in eBay by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

