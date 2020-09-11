Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $143,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,949.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,721 shares of company stock worth $1,912,909. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 83.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 33.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 90.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 34,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

