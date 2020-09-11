Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BofA Securities raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Shares of DNKN opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.68.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 678,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,710,000 after acquiring an additional 211,598 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

