Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Duluth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $368.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.73 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 95.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth $115,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Duluth by 19.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

