Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Rating Increased to Buy at BofA Securities

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $87.00. BofA Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.47.

DUK stock opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $84.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

