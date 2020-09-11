DS Smith plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DITHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of DS Smith to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.32.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

