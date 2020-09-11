Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) rose 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $40.38. Approximately 17,745,859 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 8,345,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BofA Securities started coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Draftkings from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Research analysts expect that Draftkings Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Draftkings news, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $2,953,766.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,916,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth about $658,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth about $34,365,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

