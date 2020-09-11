Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,724,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,259,000 after purchasing an additional 43,114 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,097,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,591,000 after acquiring an additional 88,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,235,000 after acquiring an additional 59,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,217,000 after acquiring an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,280,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

