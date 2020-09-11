Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy is gaining from steady investments, contribution from organic and inorganic assets, cost management, revenue decoupling, along with additions to the existing customer base. Dominion’s decision to sell Gas Transmission & Storage operations to Berkshire for $9.7 billion will help it in the transition toward regulated operations and buying back shares. The company has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, its decision to discontinue the Atlantic Coast Pipeline after investing billions of dollars in the same over the last six years will adversely impact prospects. The inherent risks of operating nuclear power plants and any failure by third-party producers to supply natural gas to Dominion could adversely impact profitability.”

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

D opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.39, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.33. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,771,051,000 after acquiring an additional 541,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after acquiring an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,975,000 after buying an additional 892,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,340,000 after purchasing an additional 403,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,919,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,978,000 after acquiring an additional 275,711 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dominion Energy (D)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.