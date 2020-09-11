Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Up 8.3%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares shot up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.85. 1,127,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,673,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,401 shares during the period. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.