Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €41.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($57.06) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.00 ($56.47).

ETR:DLG opened at €36.50 ($42.94) on Thursday. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a one year high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

