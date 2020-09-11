Deutsche Bank Upgrades Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) to “Buy”

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HSBC lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

NYSE:VLRS opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.66 million, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 2.53.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 2nd quarter worth $6,413,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the second quarter worth $243,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 24.6% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 233,700 shares during the period.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.