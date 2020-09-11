Desjardins Begins Coverage on GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU)

Desjardins started coverage on shares of GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock.

GAU has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $2.60 price target on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GalianoGoldInc . from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.40 price target on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.55.

GalianoGoldInc . stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. GalianoGoldInc . has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GalianoGoldInc . will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

