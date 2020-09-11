Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly Sells 3,000 Shares

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $143,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $622,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Patrick Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $272,940.00.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 12.30. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

