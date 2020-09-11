Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $875.02 million, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $205,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,441.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAY. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

