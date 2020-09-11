Daniel P. Burkland Sells 4,528 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $524,840.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 97,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,288,822.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $131.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,649,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,119,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after acquiring an additional 460,646 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,283,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after acquiring an additional 314,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2,648.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

