Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cfra raised Dana to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.
Shares of DAN opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.
In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dana in the second quarter worth $122,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.
Featured Article: Balance Sheet
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.