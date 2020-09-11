Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cfra raised Dana to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of DAN opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dana in the second quarter worth $122,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.