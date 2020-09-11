Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTSO. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $318.07 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 528.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.