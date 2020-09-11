CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT Raised to $13.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 121.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CBAY. SVB Leerink raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 18.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,008 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 611,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 198,002 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

