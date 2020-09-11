Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will post $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.61. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CW stock opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average of $97.56. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.90.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

